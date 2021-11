An app that empowers people to solve their legal problems | Rohan Pavuluri

If you can't afford an attorney, one will be appointed for you, right?

Not in US civil court.

From high legal fees to confusing paperwork and expensive lawyers, it can be difficult to settle civil matters.

Entrepreneur and TED Fellow Rohan Pavuluri is working to streamline cumbersome legal processes with an app that empowers people to solve their own legal problems.