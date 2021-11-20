Nancy Drew S03E08 The Burning of the Sorrows

Nancy Drew 3x08 "The Burning of the Sorrows" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows.

Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own.

Also starring Scott Wolf.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (308).

Original airdate 12/3/2021.