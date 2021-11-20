Andhra Pradesh: IAF rescue 10 people stranded in Chitravaati river: Watch | Oneindia News
The Indian Air Force on carried out rescue operations in flood affected Andhra Pradesh, pulling out 10 men from the Chitravati river amid rising water levels abd bad weather conditions.

