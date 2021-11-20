World's most expensive postage stamp goes on display

For a few weeks, an entire exhibition has been given over to a tiny piece of red paper - the world's most expensive postage stamp.

On display is the "British Guiana 1c magenta", a postage stamp issued in very small batches in British Guiana (now Guyana) in 1856, and only one specimen is now known to exist.

Put up for sale earlier this year, the stamp was bought by the British stamp dealer, Stanley Gibbons for an eyewatering £6.3 million.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn