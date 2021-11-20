Rights groups in Serbia fear workers at Chinese factory were trafficked

Vietnamese workers at the first Chinese car tyre factory in Europe are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money.
Vietnamese workers at the first Chinese car tyre factory in Europe are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money.
Vietnamese workers at the first Chinese car tyre factory in Europe are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no..
ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports..