China struggles to ease concern over tennis star's disappearance

A Chinese state TV employee has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online that are supposed to dispel concern about her disappearance.
A Chinese state TV employee has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online that are supposed to dispel concern about her disappearance.
Where is Peng Shuai? Concern is mounting over the Chinese tennis star’s disappearance after accusing a former top government..
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai hasn't been seen since publicly accusing government official Zhang Gaoli of sexual..