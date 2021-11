Vaccination Chaos in Germany | New COVID-19 Restrictions Announced | Oneindia News

In a retirement home outside Berlin 16 residents died from Covid-19 or were infected with it when they passed away - although all of them had been fully vaccinated.

The case made headlines when it was revealed that about half of the facility's staff had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The argument for compulsory vaccination for workers at care facilties is now gaining momentum.

