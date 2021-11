Late night showers before sunshine returns Sunday

A digging trough of low pressure will bring the potential for some rain and snow showers this evening generally along and north of the Arkansas River Valley.

As cooler air settles into the Pikes Peak Region, there's a decent chance that we pick up a light dusting of snow above 7,000 feet.

This could bring slushy or icy conditions to some roads in Teller County and the Palmer Divide.

The storm should clear out between 1-3 am, leaving us dry by sunrise.