Andhra Pradesh Rain: 29 people dead, 50 missing due to rain-induced floods | Oneindia News

At least 29 people were killed and 50 are missing in floods in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema.

The toll is likely to increase as there is no clarity on the fate of those who were washed away in flash floods.

#AndhraPradesh #RayalaseemaFloods #Tirupati-Trimala