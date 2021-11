Drone team finds body of missing man last seen in Mechanicsville Drone team finds body of missing man last seen in Mechanicsville

WOODED AREA OFF OF SHADY GROVEROAD HANOVERSHERIFF'S PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICER JAMES COOPERCONFIRMING SEARCH TEAMS WITHDRONES LOCATED THE BODYOF RANDALL ROSEMAND.HE WAS REPORTED MISSING WITHOUTMEDICATIONTHURSDAY.THERE WERE NOSIGNS OF FOUL PLAY..HIS BODYTAKEN TO THE MEDICALEXAMINER'S OFFICE FOR ANOFFICIALCAUSE.