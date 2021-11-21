Dutch police fires shot at protesters against Covid-19 measures in Rotterdam | Oneindia News

At least four people were being treated in hospital after they were injured when the Dutch police fired shots during a violent protest against Covid-19 measures in Rotterdam.
