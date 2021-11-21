Delhi air quality remained in ‘Very Poor’ category, DDMA relaxes restrictions | Oneindia News
Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor' category.

AQI in Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, RK Puram, Rohini, and Vivek Vihar was 401 and 500, which is categorized as “severe".

