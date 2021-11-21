CDC approves COVID-19 booster shot for 18+

Demand for the COVID-19 booster shot isn't high in early November, and health officials suggest it may be because adults don't know they're eligible to receive one.
Demand for the COVID-19 booster shot isn't high in early November, and health officials suggest it may be because adults don't know they're eligible to receive one.
The authorization to expand Covid-19 booster shot eligibility was met with support from experts. But some questioned why the Food..
People filled the Madison County Health Department today to get booster shots. Alyssa Donovan reports.