The family of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer, who was kidnapped, tortured, killed and found in a burned out house in East Cleveland, is set to gather at the abandoned home her body was found in as the city demolishes the home Saturday.

Family of slain Alishah Pointer gathers as abandoned home she was found in is demolished

Peace by piece.

This burneAvenue in East Cleveland wafternoon.

Great for um, sbut not a lot.

Um, but justhe source of many painfulPointer.

The body of her nwas found inside earlier tsay Alicia was kidnapped,and believe her Attackersinformation about an unrelthat happened days earliermodel one day at a time beone day at a time.

You knofor next week.

We can't plone day at a time.

You knobut plans were quickly putPointer got a call fridaywas going to be demolishedWar three East Cleveland CSmith says the house was afor demolition last year bup the process.

A tragic iI felt my colleagues feltthat it was very, very impget rid of this sort.

It wher to.

So after getting tsay goodbye to one of theipain.

Who are we here fordo we love Alicia Pointertribute to Alicia and I sayour shirts, you know, becreason why we're here becayou know, we're going to s