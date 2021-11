$6.8M going to Pima County schools for pandemic-related support

GROUP THAT WAS HIT HARD BY THEPANDEMIC.

THAT'S WHY PIMACOUNTY IS ACCEPTING A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENTFOCUSED ON WELL- BEING ANDMENTAL HEALTH.

NI ONEN YOURSIDE'S MEGAN MEIER HAS MORE ONTHE PLAN.JULIE SHIVANONDA/ TUCSONUNIFIED SOCL EMIAOTIONALLEARNING AND DEVELOPMENTDIRECTOR - "IT'S BEEN PRETTYTOUGH AT OUR SCHOOLS ACROSSTHE BOARD." AS THE SOCIALEMOTIONAL LEARNING ANDDEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR AT TUCSONUNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, JULIESHIVANONDA HAS FIRST-HANDKNOWLEDGE OF THE EFFECT THEPANDEMIC HAS HAD ON CHILDREN.JULIE SHIVANONDA/ TUCSONUNIFIED SOCIAL EMOTIONALLEARNING AND DEVELOPMENTDIRECTOR - "OUR STUDENTS ARESTILL GETTING REACCLIMATED TOBEING ON CAMPUS, RELEARNINGHOW TO SOCIALIZE WITH ONEANOTHER AND REALLY JUSTFIGURING OUT HOW TO MOVETHROUGHOUT THEIR DAY." MANYSTUDENTS' POSITIVE PROGRESSHAS BEEN HAULTED WHEN SOMEONEGETS COVID ... FORCINGQUARANTINES AND EVEN SOMECLASSROOM CLOSURES.

JULIESHIVANONDA/ TUCSON UNIFIEDSOCIAL EMOTIONAL LEARNING ANDDEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR - "BEINGAT HOME, THEN BEING AT SCHOOL,BACK AND FORTH AND VICE VERSAHAS BEEN PRETTY HARD ONSTUDENTS, HARD ON TEACHERS ANDHARD ON THE FAMILIES, ASWELL." -- BUT PIMA COUNTY'SRECENT ACCEPTANCE OF ASIX-POINT-MLLIION DOLLAR GRANTCOULD HELP STUDENTS ANDEDUCATORS WHO TEST POSITIVEFOR COVID.

BRIAN ELLER/PIMACOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVIDSCHOOLS LIAISON - "THOSE WRAPAROUND SUPPORT SERVICE INCLUDETHINGS LIKE TRANSPORTATION,HOUSING, LODGING.

MOSTIMPORTANTLY, OURPRIORITIZATION HAS BEENTOWARDS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH."ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C, MORETHAN 140-THOUSAND KIDS IN THEU-S LOST A CAREGIVER TO COVID.PIMA COUNTY HEALTH ISBRAINSTORMING WAYSCS HOOLS CANSUPPORT KIDS THROUGH THATTRAUMA.

BRIAN ELLER/PIMACOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVIDSCHOOLS LIAISON - "SOME OF THETHINGWES 'VE HEARD SO FAR AREGROUP THERAPY SESSIONS.INSTEAD OF USING 'THERAPY',MAYBE A BETTER WORD WOULD BE'GROUP DISCUSSIONS.'

IT WOULDBE FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE.

IT WOULDBE FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE.

THEY WOULD NAVIGATETHE TRAUMA THEY'VE EXPERIENCEDOVER THE LAST 18 TO 19MONTHS." THE GRANT WILL BEAVAILABLE TO PIMA COUNTYSCHOOLS THROUGH MAY 20-22.BRIAN ELLER/PIMAOU CNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT COVID SCHOOLSLIAISON - "I THINK THAT THELONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS OF THETRAUMA ARE SOMETHG INTHAT WEARE GOING TO SEE REPERCUSSIONSFOR AN EXTENDED