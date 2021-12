These Film Saved Finishing Careers of Actors | Salman, Akshay, Vidya Balan & More | Did You Know

Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar today are considered as the gonden superstars in the industry but did you know these stars have their fair share of flop films. But all these stars have that one film that gave a boost to their finishing careers.

Watch this special report.