Kangana's Angry Reaction, Kartik Breaks Silence On His Fallout With Karan | Week's Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut's Angry Reaction, Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On His Fallout With Karan Johar, Aamir Khan Getting Married?
Sid-Kiara To Make Their Relationship Official, are amongst the top 10 news of the weeks.
Have a look at the video.
Kangana Ranaut's Angry Reaction, Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On His Fallout With Karan Johar, Aamir Khan Getting Married?
Sid-Kiara To Make Their Relationship Official, are amongst the top 10 news of the weeks.
Have a look at the video.
This Big Politician Slams Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar & Patralekhaa's First Appearance After Their Wedding, Salman Khan's Cute video,..