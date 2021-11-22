Punjab: Grenade blast occurs near Army camp gate in Pathankot; Police on high alert | Oneindia News

Today the police in Punjab said that a grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment in Punjab, prompting authorities to sound an alert.
#Punjab #Pathankot #GrenadeBlast
Today the police in Punjab said that a grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment in Punjab, prompting authorities to sound an alert.
#Punjab #Pathankot #GrenadeBlast
The grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from..
The grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from..