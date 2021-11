Karnataka: 24 people killed due to incessant rainfall; CM BV Bommai chairs meet | Oneindia News

Yesterday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting at his home office to review the damage caused by incessant rains in various parts of the state.

According to sources, the preliminary report estimated 24 deaths and crop damage at over 5 hectares of land.

