The Kia Concept EV9 presented at 2021 LA Auto Show

Having just launched the EV6 to great international acclaim, Kia Corporation has stunned onlookers at the AutoMobility LA with the reveal of its all-electric SUV concept, the Kia Concept EV9.

Seen as the clearest signal yet from Kia as to what might be the next addition to its new-generation EV lineup, the Concept EV9 epitomizes the brand’s recent leadership in designing and developing desirable, high-tech, zero-emissions vehicles.

Just like the EV6, the Concept EV9 is known as a dedicated EV from Kia, having been carefully developed and optimized on the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Concept EV9 embodies Kia’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, having recently showcased the company’s future vision at the ‘Kia Sustainability Movement’ digital presentation.

The design of the vehicle was inspired by nature and uses upcycled materials developed from waste deposited into the fragile marine ecosystem.

The SUV also offers striking visual aesthetics thanks to Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.