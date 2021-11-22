US: Multiple deaths reported after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas parade | Watch | Oneindia News

The police in the US said that a vehicle rammed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening causing some fatalities and injuring more than 20 people.
An SUV plowed into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., just outside of Milwaukee.