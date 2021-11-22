Halle on Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’ & Supporting Sister Chlöe | AMAs 2021

Halle talked with Billboard on the red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards about filming ‘The Little Mermaid,’ calling it “a dream” and rooting on her sister Chlöe before her AMAs debut performance.
Halle talked with Billboard on the red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards about filming ‘The Little Mermaid,’ calling it “a dream” and rooting on her sister Chlöe before her AMAs debut performance.
Halle Bailey hits the red carpet in a hot cutout dress for the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft..