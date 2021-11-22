Halle on Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’ & Supporting Sister Chlöe | AMAs 2021
Halle talked with Billboard on the red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards about filming ‘The Little Mermaid,’ calling it “a dream” and rooting on her sister Chlöe before her AMAs debut performance.