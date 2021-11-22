Boris Johnson pays tribute to David Amess ahead of funeral

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to his late colleague Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency in October, as mourners prepare to gather for his funeral.

The prime minister said: "It's a chance for everybody who knew and loved David to reflect on his amazing contribution … he showed what you can achieve as an MP to change the lives of people up and down the country and he will be much, much missed." Report by Buseld.

