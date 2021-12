TMC MPs protest outside MHA over police brutality in Tripura | SC to hear petition | Oneindia News

A delegation of TMC MPs staged a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura; Northern Bengaluru and several pockets of northern Chennai area experienced heavy flooding; Canada has approved the entry of travellers fully vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from November 30; In Khammam district of Telangana, 28 girl students at a government residential school in Wyra tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

