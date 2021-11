Balakot hero Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra: Watch | Oneindia News

India's Balakot hero, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony today in the national capital.

