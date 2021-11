Boris Johnson fumbles during keynote speech at CBI

Boris Johnson was lost for words as he fumbled through the pages of a speech he was delivering to the CBI annual conference in South Shields.

Addressing business leaders and delegates in north-east England, the prime minister repeatedly said ‘forgive me’ as he struggled to find the next page of his text, before finally continuing where he left off.

Report by Chinnianl.

