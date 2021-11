Labour: Government social care plans 'daylight robbery'

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused Boris Johnson of "squandering" the trust of northern voters over a change to his proposed social care cost cap.

The Labour frontbencher said: "Thousands of people will be hugely out of pocket as a result of these proposals … it's not levelling up, it's daylight robbery." Report by Buseld.

