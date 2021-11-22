At least 5 killed when SUV drives through Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Police say they have a suspect in custody after a driver went through a barrier and drove through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing five people and injuring more than 40.
Watch VideoA joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as..
