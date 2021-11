Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber!

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber!.

Hailey Rhode Bieber turns 25 years old today.

.

Here are five fun facts about the model.

1.

She wanted to become a ballerina, but had a foot injury.

2.

Her dad, Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to her husband, Justin Bieber.

3.

She often does her own makeup.

4.

She made her runway debut at Topshop in 2014.

5.

The model has over 19 tattoos.

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber!