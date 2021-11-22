Delicious Christmas cookie hack combines two holiday favorites

TikToker Emily (@eclecticsbyemily) is a busy parent who recently posted a video in which she bakes the ultimate Christmas cookies .TikToker Emily (@eclecticsbyemily) is a busy parent who recently posted a video in which she bakes the ultimate Christmas cookies .“This is the only way I’m baking my cookies from now on,” begins with a shot of an assortment of arranged cookie dough on a baking sheet.In the center of round slabs of chocolate chip cookie dough lay thick slices of ready-to-bake Christmas tree sugar cookie dough.What could be a better holiday present than two delicious flavors wrapped up in one cookie?

.The clip then cuts to a shot of what’s happening inside the oven.The mouthwatering footage of the two different types of cookie dough expanding then setting has a trance-inducing quality.Emily’s video had TikTok viewers running to their nearest grocery store for a package of the famous seasonal Christmas sugar cookie dough.Emily’s video had TikTok viewers running to their nearest grocery store for a package of the famous seasonal Christmas sugar cookie dough.“Wait a damn festive minute,” one user declared