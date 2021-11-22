TikTokers debunk increasingly frustrating misconceptions about pizza and Mountain Dew

A hilarious pizza meme has TikTokers challenging misconceptions about everything from Mountain Dew to art.A user's reaction video to a man who didn't know what Chicago-style pizza meant has sparked a new trend.People have taken to using the sound of the commentary as a way to debunk other popular myths.TikToker @nomeatmashers reacted to a video of user @kyoshi_cosplay's commentary on a Chicago-style pizza being made.The trouble was that @kyoshi_cosplay didn't know that a Chicago pizza is prepared differently .The exchange has become the new setup for TikTokers to debunk conspiracy theories and misconceptions.As the sound plays, people overlay the dialogue with their own scenarios in the video captions