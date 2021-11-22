Woman's elaborate 'dog house' raises eyebrows on TikTok: 'Oh to be rich'

A woman convinced TikTok that her dog lives in a massive human-sized house.

But in the end, it was just a fake-out.You never really know how other people are living.

And let's face it, wealthy people have access to far more resources than the average person.So when a TikToker, who goes by the pseudonym Chip Girl, posted a video of her gigantic dog house, .people were shocked but not surprised that someone with the means would go all out like this.The footage showed a dog lounging on a large bed inside of a two-story home.The dog's quality of life looked a lot more luxurious than plenty of humans."Is this a joke?

Dog is living nicer than me," someone asked.the dog owner clarified in the comment section that she was just goofing around."This is clearly a joke.

Waiting on furniture to be delivered," Chip Girl said