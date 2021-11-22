Tory MP labels people traffickers 'evil b******s' in Commons

Conservative MP Peter Bone branded people traffickers "evil b******s" as he called for victims to be allowed to stay in the UK for 12 months.

He told MPs in the House of Commons: "If we want more prosecutions, we need more victims to come forward … they do need a year of leave to remain here so that we can get at these evil - may I excuse this, I don't think this is parliamentary - these evil b******s." Report by Buseld.

