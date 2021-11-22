Daily Dividend Report: UBSI, ALL, CINF, BSY, SC

Dividends per share of $1.41 for the year 2021 represents an increase over the $1.40 per share paid for the year of 2020.

United Bankshares (UBSI) announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of December 2, 2021.

The dividend payout of approximately $46.5 million on 129.2 million shares is payable January 3, 2022.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has approved a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Jan.

3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov.

30, 2021.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) declared a 63-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend.

The dividend is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021.

Bentley Systems (BSY) declared a $0.03 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend is payable on December 16, 2021 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on December 9, 2021.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2021.

The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021.