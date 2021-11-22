America Added to ‘Backsliding’ Democracies List for First Time

America Added to , ‘Backsliding’ Democracies List, for First Time.

International IDEA thinktank has added the United States to its yearly list of "backsliding" democracies.

This year we coded the United States as backsliding for the first time, but our data suggest that the backsliding episode began at least in 2019, Via International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance report.

The declines in civil liberties and checks on government indicate that there are serious problems with the fundamentals of democracy, Alexander Hudson, a co-author of the report, via 'The Guardian'.

A historic turning point came in 2020-21 when former president Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election results in the United States, Via International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance report.

Hudson also referenced a “decline in the quality of freedom of association and assembly during the summer of protests in 2020,” which took place after George Floyd was murdered by police.

According to the report, the past decade has seen the number of backsliding democracies double.

It also cites the pandemic as a contributing factor.

The pandemic has certainly accelerated and magnified some of the negative trends, particularly in places where democracy and the rule of law were ailing before the pandemic, Kevin Casas-Zamora, secretary general of International IDEA, via 'The Guardian'