The Reklaws Are Ready To Celebrate CCMA Nominations

The Reklaws are feeling the love this year, telling ET Canada Pride correspondent Dallas Dixon how excited they are to celebrate their six nominations at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov.

29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m.

ET.

Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec.

3, at 9 p.m.

ET.