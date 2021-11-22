My Loc Retwisting Wash Day Routine For Color Treated Hair

In this episode of Wash Day Diaries, beauty journalist and On-Air Expert Jamé shares her step-by-step approach cleansing, moisturizing, and re-twisting her loc'd hair.

She demonstrates the steps she has refined over time resulting in a 5-step process that spans over two days.

She also shares her favorite products to use for her routine, how to maintain her loc style on day 2, and swears that her hair steamer is the ultimate wash day game changer.

