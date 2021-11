Customers and industry leaders react to Bulb collapse

Britain’s seventh largest energy provider Bulb has fallen into a special administration after being squeezed out the market by soaring gas prices.

It will continue to operate but be run by the government through the energy regulator Ofgem.

Customers and industry leaders give their reaction.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn