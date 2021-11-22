Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he didn't wash for a WEEK!!

Benedict Cumberbatch went FULL method for his role in The Power of the Dog!

He told our reporter Jodie McCallum about the lengths he went to to fully embody the character.

Someone give that man an Oscar!

More on The Power of The Dog - Written and directed by Academy Award® winning filmmaker Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is "mesmerizing," "astonishing," "a masterpiece." Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

In select theaters November and on Netflix December 1.

Report by Mccallumj.

