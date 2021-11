Taylor Swift Snags 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Thanks to ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ | Billboard News

Taylor Swift storms in at No.

1 with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ her re-recording of her 2012 album, ‘Red,’ which led the list for seven weeks in 2012-13.

The new 30-track release, which adds a bevy of “From the Vault” songs like “I Bet You Think Of Me,” gives Taylor a milestone 10th No.

1, making her just the second woman with 10 or more No.

1s in the chart’s 65-year history, behind Barbra Streisand who has 11.