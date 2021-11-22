TikTok is dumbfounded by a color-changing hat

A woman has left TikTok speechless with her optical illusion of a wool hat changing colors.TikToker Otelia Carmen shared a video that showed how her hat could apparently change colors depending on the lighting."So I bought this green hat at the store today, and I brought it home, and when I took it out, I was like, why is this brown?'" Carmen said in the clip.Then she realized it was metamerism.Metamerism is when the color of an item changes because of different spectral emissions from various light sources.It's best explained when watching Carmen's video.

In this case, Carmen's hat appeared green in the store's lighting, but at her house, the lighting sometimes made it look red and, at other times, brown.Ultimately, to see what the true color of the hat was, Carmen took it outside into natural lighting and revealed that it's actually brown