What does it mean to be 'DTB for life'?

You might have already seen videos on your FYP with people saying "DTB" or using the hashtag #DTB4Life.Men and women on the app are debating what the three letters stand for.

But both interpretations are quite cynical no matter how you dice it.Here's everything you need to know about "DTB" on TikTok.Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie's 2020 song "DTB 4 Life" brought the phrase into TikTok's lexicon.DTB stands for "don't trust b******" or don't trust women.

The misogynist anthem inspired a trend on TikTok where users declare they are "DTB for life".TikToker @imsmoothcody used the hashtag #DTB when he discussed feeling betrayed in his relationships.But women, like @uk._quote.central, have just as soon taken back the acronym saying "DTB = don't trust boys"."Stay mad mad.

DTB = don't trust boys," @squivn wrote in a video caption