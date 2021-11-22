Disney Vaccine Mandate for Florida Workers Halted After New State Laws Take Effect

'The Independent' reports that Disney has halted its policy requiring all Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a memo sent to employees, the decision comes after new state laws were passed that limit employers' power to require vaccination.

Disney informed employees that the decision was also driven by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccination guideline being appealed in court.

On November 22, Disney released a statement addressing the policy change.

We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, .., Disney statement, via 'The Independent'.

... more than 90 percent of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated.

We will address legal developments as appropriate, Disney statement, via 'The Independent'.

According to the memo, any unvaccinated Disney employees must wear a face covering and observe other safety protocols.

Non-union Disney workers had until September 28 to get fully vaccinated.

Union represented employees were given until October 22 to provide proof of full vaccination.

On November 18, Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis signed bills that would require companies to allow unvaccinated workers who agree to safety protocols to remain employed.

