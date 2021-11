Love serving autism with holiday camp

Kids and adults are learning how to play tennis through the Love Serving Autism organization.

"WEPROVE IDSPECIALIZEDTHERAPEUTIC TENNIS INSTRUCTIONINCLUDING BEHAVIORAL THERAPY,SPEECH AND OCCUPATIONALPHYSICAL THERAPY FOR CHILDNAND ADULTS WH ITAUTISM." "WEHAVE 18 LOCATIONS IN FLORIDAAND WE HAVE FOUR OUT-OF- STATEPROGRAMS AS THE SUMMER."THOUGH THE ORGANIZATION OFFERSTENNIS CLASSES TO THOSE ON THESPECTRUM YEAR ROUND, THIS WEEKIT'S A A HOLIDAY CAMP THEATPALM BEACH GARDENS TNISENCENTER.

"I DO THINK THAT THECONSISTENCY OF A ROUTINE SUCHAS TENNIS OR SCHOOLENVIRONMENT I DO THINK THAT ITHELPS TO DECREASE ANXIETY ANDIT INCREASES THEIR GERALENWELL- BEING." NOW THEORGANIZATION IS ON A MISSIONTO GET FUNDING FROMTALLAHASSEE TO EXPAND THEIRSERVICES TO HELP MORE PEOPLEON THE SPECTRUM-- IN ADDITNTO ADDING STAFF.

"NDFUINGWOULD GO TO BUILD THE FACILITYSO WE FIRST NEED TO GET THATSTARTED.

LISA IS LOOKING TOHAVE SE CLOMAY COURTS, SEOMHARD COURTS AND THEN SOMEPICKLEBALL COURTS." A POSIVETIIMPACT IN THE COUNMMITY."FIRST THING IT ISSOCIALIZATION BECAUSE WEIFWEREN'T HERE WE WOULD PROBABLYBE AT HOME WITH MOMMY AND HISSIST.

ER"HE SEEMS TO REALLYENJOY IT.

HE LOVES LISA.

ANDWHEN I SHOWED HIM THE SHIRTTHAT WE HAD FROM LAST TIMETHIS MORNING, HE WAS ALLEXCITED TO COME.

AND THAT WASGREAT.

EVERY TIME WE COME UPANYWHERE NEAR THIS WAY, HE'SALWAYS LOOKIING TO SEE IWEFARE PULLING IN HERE." TANIAROGERS, WPTV, NEWSCHANNEL FIVE.THANKS FOR JOINI U