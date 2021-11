COVID boosters for all adults

SHOT...AND A LOT OF CENTRALTEXANS ARE ALREADY GETTING THEEXTRA JAB.

25 NEWS REPORTERADAM SCHINDLER SHOWS US HOWIT'S MAKING A DIFFERENCE INBELL COUNTY.AS OF FRIDAY...THE CDC IS NOWRECOMMENDING THAT ALL ADULTS18 AND UP GET A BOOSTER SHOTOF THE COVID VACCI.NESOMETHING DOCTORS ARE EXCITEDABOUT.

SOT- DR. TRESAMCNEAL/INTERNAL MEDICINEHOSPITALIST/ PHYSICIAN, BAYLORSCOTT&WHITE.

"ANYONE AGES 10AND UP, MAY GET A COVIDBOOSTER VACCINE AND ISTH ISREALLY TO PREVENT ALL TYPES OFCASES OF COVID.

THE MILD ANDTHE MODERATE, ALONG WITH THEMORE SEVER." TRACK 2 THAT ISEXACTLY WHY THE KING FAMILINYKILLEEN MAKING A FAMILY EVTENOUT OF GETTING VACCINADTETOGETHER.

SOT- TERRANCE KI,NGFATHER, RECEIVING COVIDBOOSTER SHOT.

"I WANT TO HELPTHE CAUSE AND NOT BE THEUSCAE.

SO, MY WIFE AND I GOTOUR SHOTS ABOUT 6-8 MONTHSGO AAND WE WERE LOOKING FORWARD TOTHE BOOSTER,NCE OWE HEARDABOUT IT.

SO, WE'RE LOOKINGFORWARD TO HELPING SOCIETY."TRACK 3 NOT ONLY ARE MISTERAND MISSES KING GETTING THREIBOOSTER SHOTS...THEIR KIDS AREGETTING VACCINATED AS WE.LLINCLUDING THE YOUNGEST KINGWHO IS IN PRE-K.

SOT- TERRANCEKING, FATHER, RECEIVING COVIDBOOSR TESHOT.

"I DID LOSE MYSTEPMOTHER TO COVID AT THE ENDOF LAST YEAR.

SOIT, 'S VERYIMPORTANT TO ME AND IT'SPERSONAL AND I WANT TO MAKESURE THAT MY CHILDREN AREPROTECTED AND ALSO PROTECTINGOTHER CHILDREN WHILE THEY'REAROUND THEM IN T CHELASSROOM."TRACK 4 PROTECTING YOURSELFAND OTHERS IS WHY DOCTORS YSAYOU SHOULD GET A BOOSTER SHOT.SOT- DR. TRESA MCNL.EAINTERNAL MEDICINE HOSPITALIST/PHYSICIAN, BAYLOR SCOTT&WHITE."YOU HAVE MORE PROTECTION INCROWDS IN TERMS OF PREVENTINGYOU FROM GETTING EVEN A MILDOR MODERATE CASE OF COVID,THAT COULD THEN MAKE YOUUNFORTUNATELY A PERSON TTHASPREADS TO OTHERS.

OR, YOUCOULD STILL END UP MISSINGSOME DAYS OF WORK." TRACK 5DOCTORS SAY IT IS MOREIMPORTANT THAN EVER TO GETYOUR VACCINE OR BOOSTER ASMORE PEOPLE GATHER OR TRAVELFOR THE HOLIDAYS.

SOT- DR.TRESA MCNEAL.

INTERNALMEDICINE HOSPITALIST/PHYSICIAN, BAYLOR SCOTT&WHITE."YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN YOU COMEACROSS PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENTEAARS.

YOU WANT TO BE CAREFUL.WEAR A MASK WHEN YOU'RETRAVELING AND IN CROWDS DANBEST OF ALL, IS TO GET YROUVACCINE." TRACK 6 COVIDVACCINES AND BOOSTER SHOTS AREAVAILABLE AT MOST DOCTOR'SOFFICES AND PHARMACIES AS WELLAS SITES LIKE THE FORMER NOLANMIDDLE SCHOOL OFF JASPER DRIVEKINILLEEN.

IN BELL COUNTYADAM SCHINDLER 25