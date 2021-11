Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz & Diane Guerrero on Creating ‘Encanto’ & Musical Inspiration Behind the Film | Billboa

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz and Diane Guerrero spoke to Billboard about creating Disney’s new film ‘Encanto’ about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

While creating the movie during the pandemic, the stars open up about working with Miranda, bringing in Colombian artists Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra and more.