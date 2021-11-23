All American S04E06 Show Me A Good Time

All American 4x06 "Show Me A Good Time" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - OUT OF SYNC - Everyone is excited for Senior skip day, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) plans a romantic getaway at the cabin for he and Olivia (Samantha Logan), but when the gang shows nothing goes as he had planned.

Surprising news makes Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) realize they might not be as prepared for their new reality as they had hoped.

Now that Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is back from tour, she and Coop (Bre-Z) can't seem to get on the same page when it comes to their relationship.

Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Principal Carter (guest star Lamon Archey) team up with an unlikely ally as they go on an adventure in the halls of South Crenshaw High to track down relics of the past.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes.

(406).

Original airdate 12/6/2021.