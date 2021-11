Bali Tourism Sector Struggles to Rebound | Reopens but Tourists aren't Coming | Oneindia News

Indonesia has reopened the resort island of Bali but only to tourists from a select number of countries.

And the few travelers who can visit - are still required to spend three days in quarantine upon arrival.

The sluggish restart to the island's vital tourism sector is making life hard for the many on the island who rely on it.

