Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, December 2, 2021

“Know before you go.” Here is where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving

Credit: KSBY - Scripps - Terminated
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 3 views

“Know before you go.” Here is where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving
“Know before you go.” Here is where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving

“Know before you go.” Here is where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving

MINIMIZING YOUR EXPOSURE TOSICK OR UNVACCINATED PEOPLETO PREVENT ILLNESSTH.THANKSGIVING.IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF A RAPIDCOVID-19ES TTS, THERE WILL BE2 AVAILABLE AS AYLA WAS MISSPOLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY, HEAHLTOFFICIALS WILLRO PVIDE TESTINGAT TASK.

NEARLY PARK FMRO08:00AM TO 11:00PM.

ANOTHERSITE WILL BE LOCATED AT 16THSTREET PARK IN GROVER BEACHFROM 01:00PM TO

You might like

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage