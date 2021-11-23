The Festive MINI Electric

Raise money for three important charities; the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer’s Society.

Lighting the way after the Festive MINI Electric’s first public appearance at The Lexicon Bracknell in Berkshire, on the 25th November, the car will travel to various locations around the UK, driven by project creator Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin.

The sen-sleigh-tional project first started over three years ago, with Nico hand-wrapping his MINI in fairy-lights and displaying it in his local town of Bracknell.

However, in December 2020, without the usual Christmas switch-on displays delivering much-needed festive spirit, Nico realised he could use the Festive MINI to bring joy and positivity to people on their own doorsteps, whilst also raising awareness and over £5000 for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK, two charities very close to his heart.